The Schitt's Creek star was up against fellow nominees Kaley Cuoco, Elle Fanning, Jane Levy and Lily Collins

Catherine O'Hara Wins Golden Globe, Thanks Eugene and Dan Levy for Letting Her Wear '100 Wigs'

A round of applause is in order for Catherine O'Hara!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy "created an inspiring, funny, beautiful family love story in which they let me wear 100 wigs and speak like an alien," O'Hara, 66, joked during her acceptance speech.

She continued, "From the first read-through where no one had to fake a laugh, to the final day on set where everyone except me had to hold back the tears, it's an experience I will forever hold dear to my heart, and I'm proud to be part of their family."

O'Hara took a moment to thank her Schitt's Creek family as well as the people who helped made the show happen.

"Thank you, CBC, for making the show in Canada," the Canadian actress said. "Thank you, Pop [TV]. Thank you, Netflix. While we were sheltering in place, Netflix brought the show around the world."

Image zoom

This is the first Golden Globe win for O'Hara, who played Moira Rose on Schitt's Creek.

The victory comes just five months after O'Hara and her costars swept the Emmys, with Eugene, Daniel, and Annie Murphy winning awards for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series, and outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, respectively.

"I will forever be grateful to Eugene and Daniel Levy for the opportunity to play a woman of a certain age, my age, who gets to fully be herself," O'Hara said during her acceptance speech at the Emmys.

Schitt's Creek, which aired its final episode in 2020 after six seasons, also won the coveted Emmy for outstanding comedy series.

RELATED VIDEO: Dan Levy Makes His Sexiest Man Alive Issue Debut, Jokes 'This Form of Sexy Is a Niche Market'

O'Hara opened up to PEOPLE last year about how the show's popularity grew in such an organic way, saying, "It's nice to start out slowly."

"Daniel had the stories mapped out from the beginning, but it's so lovely and rare to be given that time to allow your characters to grow, to not have to tell the whole story right up front," she said. "That kind of freedom is wonderful."