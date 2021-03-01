The award was accepted by The Crown's creator Peter Morgan

The Crown Wins Best Drama at Golden Globes After Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor's Victories

It's a big year for The Crown!

The hit Netflix show took home the award for best television series, drama, at the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday night, beating out Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Ozark and Ratched for the coveted trophy.

The award was accepted by The Crown's creator Peter Morgan.

"I'm just sorry that I'm sitting here in my tragic little office not sharing with the people that made this so lovely. I miss not being with all my fellow nominees in that wonderful room, in that crazy room. It's always the most fun," Morgan said in his virtual acceptance speech.

Along with the show's nomination for best drama, Emma Corrin nabbed her first-ever Golden Globe nomination and win earlier in the ceremony for her role as Princess Diana on season 4 of the hit Netflix show.

The actress shared a sweet video of the moment she first found out about her nomination on Instagram. In the clip, Corrin covers her face with her hands as she waits in anticipation. When her name is read, she hops off the couch and jumps around the room cheering.

"Thank you, thank you!" Corrin said in a statement following her nomination. "I am truly honored to be named amongst a group of such talented and inspirational women."

Corrin went head-to-head with fellow cast member Olivia Colman, who was nominated for her role as Queen Elizabeth.