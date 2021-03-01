John Boyega, Dan Levy, Jim Parsons, Donald Sutherland and Brendan Gleeson were all vying for the best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film award at Sunday's show

The Force was strong at the 2021 Golden Globes.

John Boyega won the best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film award at Sunday's show for his role in Small Axe. This is the first nomination and win for Boyega, 28, who first broke through in Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens.

The actor admitted that he wasn't expecting to win during his acceptance speech for the award, sharing, "I'm so shocked."

"I thought it was gonna be one of them nights where ... you go to your bed and just chill," he joked, before lifting up his leg to show his pants. "I've got Balenciagas, guys. I've got tracking bottoms on my bottoms that I'm comfortable [in], but this is exciting."

After thanking the HFPA, director Steve McQueen and the cast and crew of the miniseries, Boyega added, "I'm absolutely shocked. I don't even know what to say."

Image zoom John Boyega | Credit: NBC

Also nominated in the category were Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule), Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek), Donald Sutherland (The Undoing) and Jim Parsons (Hollywood).

Boyega plays a real-life social justice hero in Red, White and Blue, part of director McQueen's Small Axe anthology on Amazon Prime Video about Black history in Britain. Boyega met with the man he plays, pioneering London police officer Leroy Logan.

"He has done so much work where I grew up in South London," Boyega told PEOPLE in December. "I am very much a product of some of his hard work in the community. Meeting him had a big impact."