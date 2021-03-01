Olivia Colman, Laura Linney, Sarah Paulson, Jodie Comer and Emma Corrin were all vying for the prize

The Crown's Emma Corrin Thanks Princess Diana for Teaching Her 'Compassion and Empathy' at Golden Globes

Emma Corrin is officially a Golden Globe winner!

The Crown star took home the award for best performance by an actress in a television series – drama at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night for her captivating performance as Princess Diana in the Netflix hit.

Corrin, 25, made sure to thank the late Diana in her speech for all the lessons she learned while playing her.

"Thank you so much to Diana, you have taught me compassion and empathy far more than I could ever imagine," a shocked Corrin said during the virtual show.

It was a crowded category, with Olivia Colman (The Crown), Laura Linney (Ozark), Sarah Paulson (Ratched) and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) all also vying for the prize.

This is the first Golden Globes win for Corrin, who made her debut as Diana in the latest season of The Crown.

Image zoom Emma Corrin (left) and Princess Diana | Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Earlier this month, when the nominations were announced, Corrin shared her unfiltered reaction in a video on her Instagram Story.

"Thank you, thank you!" she said in the clip, after hopping off the couch and jumping around the room in excitement. "I am truly honored to be named amongst a group of such talented and inspirational women!"

She continued by recognizing the cast and crew, including fellow Golden Globes nominee Josh O'Connor, who plays Prince Charles in the royal series.

"Working on The Crown was the most magical experience in no small part thanks to the incredible cast and crew that supported and helped guide me through, including my wonderful friend, Josh O'Connor who has so deservingly been recognized today as well," she said. "It has been a privilege to be part of The Crown family and to portray our version of Diana ... 'Well, You Know, By Being A Mad Tree.' "

During Sunday's speech, Corrin called O'Connor her "prince charming."