Josh O'Connor Gives Costar Emma Corrin Sweet Shoutout as He Accepts Golden Globe Award: 'Love You to Bits'

Congratulations to his royal highness!

During Sunday night's ceremony, Josh O'Connor was awarded the 2021 Golden Globe for best actor in a television series, drama, for his role as Prince Charles in The Crown. The honor marks O'Connor's first Golden Globe.

"Wow that's quite a surprise. Thank you so much to everyone who makes The Crown what it is. I've had the time of my life making this show," O'Connor said in his virtual acceptance speech.

O'Connor went on to thank "everyone at Netflix and all the producers and directors" as well as series creator Peter Morgan before giving a sweet shoutout to his co-star Emma Corrin, who won earlier in the night for her portrayal of Princess Diana.

"To Emma Corrin, best actress winner, you're extraordinary, talented, funny and brilliant player of rock paper scissors," he said. "I love you to bits."

O'Connor also shouted out the rest of The Crown's "incredible cast," saying, "everyday working with you was a master class."

The actor concluded by urging everyone to put mental health on he forefront as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

"I'm very lucky to be able to work in this period and there are so many people who are unable to work and are alone and isolated," he said. "And I hope that we can all collectively put mental health at the forefront of our mind. Thank you so much."

This season of the Netflix drama series followed the beginning of Prince Charles' relationship with Princess Diana.

The Crown was also nominated for best television series, drama, and actresses Olivia Colman, Gillian Anderson and Helena Bonham Carter all earned nominations for their roles as Queen Elizabeth II, Margaret Thatcher and Princess Margaret, respectively.