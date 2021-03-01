Two of Mark Ruffalo's Three Kids Make a Virtual Appearance as He Accepts His Golden Globe Win

Mark Ruffalo is a Golden Globe winner!

At the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday, the star, 53, won the award for best actor in a miniseries or television film for his dual role in the HBO miniseries I Know This Much Is True. The award marks his first Golden Globe win, though he has been nominated four times previously.

After receiving the win from presenter Justin Theroux, Ruffalo gave his virtual speech sitting next to his wife, Sunrise Coigney, and two of the pair's three kids: Keen Ruffalo, 19, and Odette Ruffalo, 13. The pair are also parents to Bella Noche Ruffalo, 15.

Thanking the Hollywood Foreign Press and HBO in his speech, Ruffalo also thanked his family, "who lets me go off and bring these crazy people home and they have to live with all these years. Thank you, guys."

In I Know This Much Is True, Ruffalo played twins Dominick and Thomas Birdsey, the latter of whom is schizophrenic and in an asylum that Dominick tries to get him out of throughout the course of the series.

In addition to playing two characters, Ruffalo also underwent a physical transformation, losing 20 lbs. to play Dominick — only to gain 30 lbs. weeks later to play Thomas.

"We didn't want it to be like, I run and throw a wig on and do the same scene in the same day," Ruffalo explained at the TV Critics Association Winter Press Tour last year. "So we took six weeks off to really separate these two guys."