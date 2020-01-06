The Golden Globes 2020 Won't Have an In Memoriam Segment — Here's Why

Viewers watching the 2020 Golden Globe Awards will not see an in memoriam segment.

In recent years, the annual awards show has opted not to have a segment honoring those who have died throughout the year — with Golden Globes producer Barry Adelman telling PEOPLE back in 2017 that “those things are handled really well by the Oscars and the Screen Actors Guild.”

Instead, the Golden Globes pays tribute to the fallen stars of the year with an In Memoriam page on its website.

In 2017, the Golden Globes made a small exception to the in memoriam rule: honoring the sudden deaths of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.

Danny Aiello and Valerie Harper were among the actors and producers who died in 2019. Other notable stars included former Golden Globe winners Diahann Carroll, Barry Coe, and Rutger Hauer.

Ironically, Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais joked about the lack of the in memoriam segment during his monologue.

“We were going to do an in memoriam this year, but when I saw the list of people who died, it wasn’t diverse enough. It was mostly white people and I thought, ‘Nah, not on my watch.’ Maybe next year. We’ll see what happens.”

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.