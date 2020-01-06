After gaining viral fame at last year’s Golden Globe Awards as the Fiji Water Girl model Kelleth Cuthbert is ready to put the ceremony behind her.

Cuthbert quickly caught the attention of the internet at the 2019 Golden Globes for photobombing a number of stars on the red carpet as she handed out water bottles. As the evening went on, Cuthbert quickly became one of the most talked-about topics on social media, with more than 50,000 tweets sent out about her on Twitter in just a few short hours.

But one year later, Cutherburt told Page Six she isn’t keeping up with the awards show that made her famous.

“I am hanging out with my two rescue puppies tonight,” the 32-year-old model said. “I’m not [watching], but I am curious about a couple of the categories. I’ve just been googling it here and there to see what’s been announced.”

As a result of her Fiji Water stunt, Cuthbert’s career took off, landing her an acting gig on The Bold and the Beautiful.

“It’s still been an exciting year full of very unusual opportunities,” she said of her outlook on fame.

In January 2019, Cuthbert sued Fiji Water and its parent company, The Wonderful Company, for allegedly creating a marketing campaign around her viral Golden Globes moment without permission.

In a statement to PEOPLE at the time, Fiji Water refuted Cutherbert’s claims.

“This lawsuit is frivolous and entirely without merit. After the Golden Globes social media moment, we negotiated a generous agreement with Ms. Cuthbert that she blatantly violated,” they told PEOPLE. “We are confident that we will prevail in Court. Throughout our history, we have had a sterling reputation working with talent.”

Cuthbert told Page Six the lawsuit is still ongoing.

“I can’t really talk about any details,” she said. “But I’m proud of myself for standing up for myself. Their actions that they took were super hurtful with everything that happened.”

“I’m really hopeful it will be resolved in the near future,” she added. “It’s a long process, but it’s moving in the direction of being solved and I’m hopeful.”

Last year Cuthbert told PEOPLE she wasn’t trying to become a star and was simply “looking at the camera at the right time.”

“There’s tons of photographers everywhere. It doesn’t matter where you stand, you’re in the crossfire of every shot,” she explained. “You’ve gotta have good face, at least, if you’re gonna be hovering in the background frequently.”