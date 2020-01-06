Tom Hanks Had the Funniest Reactions to Ricky Gervais' Raunchy Golden Globes Monologue

Tom Hanks can’t believe his ears — and we can’t believe our eyes!

Hanks, 63, didn’t hide his disbelief and shock at Golden Globes‘ host Ricky Gervias‘ R-rated opening monologue on Sunday night, flashing several hilarious reactions to the raunchy jokes.

The actor, who was seated by his wife Rita Wilson during the ceremony, first caught viewers’ attention when he was spotted with wide eyes and his mouth open in disbelief as Gervais made a joke about Felicity Huffman’s recent stint in prison.

“I came here in a limo tonight and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman,” said Gervais as the camera panned to Hanks. “It’s her daughter I feel sorry for. That must be the most embarrassing thing that’s happened to her, and her dad was in Wild Hogs.”

But that certainly wasn’t the only time the camera caught Hanks making a face at one of the host’s gags. In another shot, the actor was seen looking tense as he looked away from the stage.

And naturally, the internet couldn’t get enough of the hilarious moment.

“Tom Hanks is all of us during that monologue,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Tom Hanks’ face during Ricky Gervais’ Golden Globes monologue says everything,” wrote another.

“Tom Hanks is the only thing worth watching at the #GoldenGlobes,” wrote a viewer.

Gervais didn’t hold back during his fifth time as host of the awards ceremony, taking aim at everything from Huffman’s run-in with the law and Leonardo DiCaprio‘s dating life, to Martin Scorsese height and Netflix’s domination of the film industry.

“Let’s have a laugh — at your expense, shall we? Remember, they’re just jokes,” he said. “We’re all going to die soon, and there’s no sequel.”

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.