Succession star Sarah Snook‘s family is among the millions in Australia facing the ongoing brushfire crisis.

On Sunday night, Snook, 32, told PEOPLE at HBO’s Golden Globes Afterparty that her family and friends were safe from the deadly wildfires, which have burned through more than 11 million acres since starting in September.

“It’s intense,” the Aussie actress said. “Thank God my personal family and friends aren’t affected but a huge amount of people are.”

As more than 130 fires continue to burn, ecologists from the University of Sydney believe some half a billion total mammals, birds and reptiles have died.

Due to the fires, Russell Crowe had to skip Sunday night’s ceremony and his chance to make a victory speech after winning the award for best actor in a miniseries or TV movie for his portrayal of Roger Ailes.

Instead, presenters Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston accepted the award on Crowe’s behalf — and delivered a pressing message from him about the perils of man-made climate change.

“Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change-based,” Aniston shared, reading from Crowe’s remarks. “We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is. That way, we all have a future. Thank you.”

Many celebrities have offered their contributions to Australia, including Pink, who announced on Instagram Saturday that she would be donating $500,000 to fire services in Australia, and also shared a list of local fire stations and their donation pages with her fans.

In addition, Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge announced backstage after accepting her Golden Globes trophy that she will auction off her Ralph & Russo suit and donate the money to fire relief in Australia.

Nicole Kidman also announced on social media that she and her family are donating $500,000 to relief efforts.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony aired live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.