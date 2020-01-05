Ryan Seacrest, Giuliana Rancic Geek Out Over Fleabag's Hot Priest Andrew Scott at Golden Globes

Even Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic bow down at the altar of the Hot Priest.

On Sunday, during Golden Globes red carpet coverage on E!, Rancic, 45, checked in with first-time nominee Andrew Scott of Fleabag. A self-proclaimed fan of the series, Rancic gushed over the show, as well as Scott’s viral character.

“The reaction… it’s insane,” said Scott, 43, of the internet’s response to his character, a man of the cloth who becomes an unlikely love interest for creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge‘s main character.

He continued: “We made a little show and you always want it to be seen, but just the fact that the internet has taken the character and the show to its hearts, it’s amazing. It’s incredible.”

Midway through the red carpet interview, Seacrest, 45, cut in to prevent any spoilers from making the airwaves, telling Scott he’s still watching the second season.

RELATED: In Honor of His First Golden Globe Nomination, Here Are 21 Photos of Andrew Scott, a.k.a. Hot Priest from Fleabag

Image zoom Andrew Scott Shutterstock

Following Seacrest’s praise for Scott and Fleabag as a whole, the actor, who’s nominated for supporting actor, teased an upcoming project with Waller-Bridge, 34, who’s recognized in the best actress in a comedy category.

“We’re definitely going to do something, all will be revealed,” Scott teased, remaining tight-lipped on details. “We have great chemistry and we want to do as much as we can together.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Andrew Scott in Fleabag Steve Schofield/Amazon Studios

Image zoom Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott in Fleabag Steve Schofield/Amazon Studios

RELATED: Golden Globes Nominations 2020 Announced! Jennifer Aniston, Joker and More Score Nods

Ryan Seacrest telling the hot priest from Fleabag that he keeps him up at night is why I tune in to awards shows. #GoldenGlobes — Brett Harris (@Brett_The_Girl) January 5, 2020

If Ryan Seacrest doesn't 1) finish season 2 of Fleabag and 2) start referring to Hot Priest as Hot Priest instead of just "Priest," I will straight up RIOT #GoldenGlobes — hannah chambers (@hanchambers) January 5, 2020

Scott’s work goes beyond just the canned gin and tonic–loving Hot Priest. He has appeared in TV shows like Sherlock and His Dark Materials, had a small role in the Golden Globe-nominated 1917 and is currently filming Ripley, a series on Showtime based on The Talented Mr. Ripley.

Fleabag is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.