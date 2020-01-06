Phoebe Waller-Bridge Flirtily Thanks Barack Obama in Golden Globes Speech for Fleabag Win

Fleabag is the winner!

The Amazon comedy won the best television series in a musical or comedy award at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday evening, beating out fellow nominees The Politician, Barry, The Kominsky Method and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

This is the first series nomination at the Globes for Fleabag. Written and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, it follows the sexual and emotional misadventures of a woman known only as Fleabag, originally based on Waller-Bridge’s 2013 one-woman stage play of the same name.

She and the rest of the cast — aside from Olivia Colman who remained at the table — took the stage to accept the coveted award, thanking the usual suspects … and someone very special to the main character.

“I’d like to thank Obama for putting us on his list [of best TV shows in 2019]. As some of you may know, he’s always been on mine. If you don’t get that joke, please watch season 1 of Fleabag really, really quickly,” Waller-Bridge cracked.

She was referencing a — how to put this — rather intimate scene from the show’s first season, in which her character got carried away by her lust for the former president while watching a TV clip of him.

She continued, “Thank you so much for HFPA again, thank you, this is literally the gang that made it. I want to say a huge, huge thank you to everyone for supporting us so much. We all put so much heart and so much love into this show and it’s a bit gross, but we all became best friends. Which is ironic, because the show is about such a lonely lady.”

The actress went on to thank Amazon and BBC for picking up the series and “giving so much space to create something we really, really wanted to create and to say the things no one else would let us say or do.”

It was certainly a breakout year for the two-season Amazon/BBC series, as both Waller-Bridge and her costar Andrew Scott also received nominations.

Earlier in the night, Waller-Bridge took home her first Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy or musical television series.

“This is really heavy and cool,” she said then. “This really comes down to Andrew Scott really, ’cause that man. There was a lot of talk about the chemistry in the show, but he can have chemistry with a pebble. I love being his pebble.”

Waller-Bridge is already coming off a hot streak, as she took home the award for best writing for a comedy series and best actress in September at the Emmys.

Despite her success, Waller-Bridge said at the time that she was still choosing to say goodbye to her beloved show.

“I mean, to be honest, this just feels like the most beautiful, beautiful way to say goodbye to it, actually,” she said. “It does feel like the story is complete. It’s so nice to hear that so many people loved it.”

“I’m a bit like, ‘Aw, damn it, maybe she shouldn’t have waved goodbye at the end,’ ” she added. “But it does feel right. It feels right to go out on a high, and you can’t get higher than this.”

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.