Phoebe Waller-Bridge Hasn't Changed Her Mind About a Fleabag Season 3 After Golden Globes Wins

Sorry, Fleabag fans — despite its accolades, Phoebe Waller-Bridge has told its final story.

Following the show’s double wins at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (for best television series — musical or comedy and best actress in a television series — comedy or musical), the actress and creator, 34, spoke to reporters in the press room and shut down speculation about an encore season.

“I haven’t changed my mind about season 3,” Waller-Bridge said of her Amazon/BBC dramedy series. “It feels more like the right decision, the further we go along this journey. I don’t know, it’s like a peaceful goodbye.”

“It feels like we keep saying goodbye to it on these stages but it felt like the right thing to do,” she added.

As for her planned one-woman show coming to movie theaters in the future, “You’re just going to have to wait and see,” Waller-Bridge teased. “I haven’t got anything more to report on that.”

Ever since Fleabag wrapped its second season in April, Waller-Bridge has insisted there would not be a third season. But in the wake of the show’s big victories, including at 2019 Emmy Awards in September, the star had slightly changed her tune on the possibility of another season.

“I quite like the idea of coming back to her, well, me, when I’m 50,” Waller-Bridge teased on Late Night with Seth Meyers in early October. “‘Cause I feel like she would’ve had more life then, and God knows what she would have got up to. And actually, seeing a character like that in her later stage of life, I think, is exciting.”

However, Waller-Bridge reiterated to host Seth Meyers that there are no solid plans to continue the series, “I think for now, she’s been through enough. We got to let her go.”

Waller-Bridge took home her first two Golden Globes at Sunday’s ceremony, dedicating her best actress in a comedy or musical television series win to “Hot Priest” actor Andrew Scott before taking the stage to accept the award for best television series — musical or comedy.

Image zoom Phoebe Waller-Bridge Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty

Waller-Bridge and the rest of the cast — aside from Olivia Colman who remained at her table — graced the stage to accept the coveted award, thanking the usual suspects … and someone very special to the show’s main character.

“I’d like to thank [Barack] Obama for putting us on his list [of best TV shows in 2019]. As some of you may know, he’s always been on mine. If you don’t get that joke, please watch season 1 of Fleabag really, really quickly,” Waller-Bridge cracked in her speech.

Written by and starring Waller-Bridge, Fleabag follows the sexual and emotional misadventures of a woman known only as Fleabag, originally based on the star’s 2013 one-woman stage play of the same name.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony aired live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.