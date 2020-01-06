Joey King Shows Off Head Bump from Patricia Arquette Accidentally Hitting Her with Golden Globe

Joey King did not leave Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards unscathed thanks to her The Act costar Patricia Arquette.

On Monday, King, 20, tweeted two photos of a large bump at the top of her forehead, explaining that the injury came from her on-screen mom’s winning trophy for best performance by an actress in a limited TV series.

“Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe,” King wrote. “That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life. @PattyArquette.”

Arquette, 51, responded to her TV daughter’s hilarious post, admitting that she was at fault for the accidental injury.

“What happens in the elevator stays in the elevator! No seriously I’m so sorry sweetest one!,” Arquette wrote.

The injury occurred during an InStyle video shoot in an elevator. In the video, Arquette held her prized trophy while wearing a viking helmet as King stood beside her and showered the elevator floor with dollar bills while wearing a black top hat.

As the elevator door slowly closed, King bowed her head just as Arquette was raising the trophy in the air, causing the two to collide at the very end of the video.

Arquette beat out Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown), Toni Collette (Unbelievable), Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies) and Emily Watson (Chernobyl) to win her category Sunday night. King fell short in the lead actress category, losing out to Michelle Williams for Fosse/Verdon.

Season 1 of The Act tells the real life story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard (King), the young Missouri woman who murdered her abusive mother Dee Dee (Arquette), who had manipulated her into portraying herself as terminally ill for almost her whole life.

When accepting her trophy, Arquette pointed out that in years to come, the awards likely won’t be remembered as well as the world’s current events, including the raging fires in Australia and the United States’ political climate.

“I’m so grateful to be here and celebrate this,” the actress said from the stage. “But I know tonight, Jan. 5, 2020, we’re not going to look back at this night, in the history books.”

“We’ll see a country on the brink of war. The United States of America, a president tweeting out a threat of 52 bombs, including cultural sites,” she continued. “Young people, risking their lives, traveling across the world. People not knowing if bombs will drop on their kids’ heads.”

“And the continent of Australia on fire,” she added. “So while I love my kids so much, I beg of us all to give them a better world. For our kids and their kids, we have to vote in 2020, and we have to get, beg and plead for everyone we know to vote in 2020. Thank you.”

The victory was Arquette’s third Golden Globe award overall, but her first in that category.