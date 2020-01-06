'Let's Go Ravens!' Some of the Stars of One Tree Hill Reunited at the Golden Globes Afterparty

It’s a Tree Hill reunion!

On Sunday night, One Tree Hill alums Sophia Bush, Danneel Ackles, and Bryan Greenberg gave fans some serious nostalgia when they reunited for Warner Brothers and InStyle Magazine’s Golden Globes Afterparty.

The magazine shared an Instagram video that featured the three stars in an elevator dressed up in their best for the afterparty. Greenberg, 41, looked spiffy in a suit and tie as he bounced a basketball in the elevator, a callback to his role as Jake Jagielski in the beloved CW series.

The two women, meanwhile, each held cheerleading pom poms while standing on either side of Greenberg. Ackles, 40, played the villainous Rachel Gatina on the series for several seasons, while Bush, 37, starred in all nine seasons as Brooke Davis.

One Tree Hill aired from 2003 to 2012.

Members of the large One Tree Hill cast has reunited several times since the series concluded. In 2018, Ackles, Hilarie Burton (who played Peyton Sawyer), Robert Buckley (Clay Evans) and Antwon Tanner (Antwon “Skills” Taylor) reunited to star in Lifetime’s The Christmas Contract.

A reunion special, ‘Tis the Season: A One Tree Hill Cast Reunion, aired right after the film, and brought together Burton, Ackles, Tanner, Stephen Colletti (Chase Adams) and Tyler Hilton (Chris Keller).

“It honestly feels like a high school reunion all the time. It’s so great. We’re just constantly playing catch-up and there’s always some new bit about life to catch up on,” Hilton, 36, told PEOPLE in November 2018.

The cast also reflected on the enduring popularity of One Tree Hill.

“Because of streaming services, the One Tree Hill fans continue on,” Hilton said. “They stay the same age, 18 or 19 years old, and we just keep getting older and older! We’ll meet people in their mid-30s who say, ‘OMG, I grew up with your show’ and we’ll meet people in their late teens who are like, ‘All my friends and I love your show!’ It’s so wild.”

“I’ll post pictures of my kids and they’ll be like, ‘Skills has kids?’” Tanner, 44, added, laughing. “I’m like, ‘They’re older than you!’”

“The reason the One Tree Hill cast has always been beloved is because everyone could tell we really loved our jobs,” Burton, 37, said. “We really loved each other. Not one of us thought we were too good for it. We really loved what we were creating with each other.”