Olivia Colman Got 'a Little Boozy' at Golden Globes Because She 'Didn't Think' She'd Win Best Actress

All hail the queen!

Olivia Colman’s starring role in The Crown earned her the award for best performance by an actress in a television series – drama at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday.

The actress, 45, joked she had lost out on a bet thinking she wouldn’t win the award.

“Thank you so much. I said I had money on this, not happening,” she said. “For the last year, I feel like I’ve lived someone else’s life and now I feel like I’ve definitely won someone else’s award. I’ve had the loveliest time doing this, and to all my fellow nominees who are all just marvelous.”

She continued, joking, “I don’t know what to say because I already got a little bit boozy because I thought this wasn’t going to happen.”

While Colman won for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown, she also stars in Amazon Prime’s Fleabag which won the Golden Globe for best television series — musical or comedy earlier in the night.

“And fleabag, yay!” Colman said while congratulating her castmates on the Phoebe Waller-Bridge show. “Thank you for having us, thank you for having me! I’ve had a lovely time.”

Colman beat out Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies) and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) to take home the honor.

Colman previously said she felt awestruck by portraying the iconic royal.

“I remember when I first went into makeup, I looked in the mirror and thought, ‘I’ve got the queen’s hair!’” Colman told USA Today. “But then it soon becomes a job, a costume, a script to learn. I’m really trying not to think of it as quite the big thing that it is.”

Though the cast experienced some overturn between season 2 and 3, Colman will stay on for season 4. And now the gig feels like second nature to her.

“It’s interesting because, series 3, for me, was like doing a historical piece,” Colman told Entertainment Weekly. “Now, it feels less like that and more, I remember that! I remember that voice! I remember that moment! It feels quite different. We had our read-through and to hear the voices of Margaret Thatcher and all of that, it’s quite fun.”

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.