Golden Globes 2020 Nominees Taylor Swift, Ben Platt and More Celebrate Their Nods

The 2020 Golden Globe nominations are in — and the stars are celebrating the happy news!

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association voters announced their picks for the best in television and film on Monday. There was plenty of glitz and glamour during this year’s nominations, with A-listers including Tom Hanks, Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern and more earning recognition.

After the nominations were announced, the stars couldn’t wait to share the happy news.

RELATED: Golden Globes Nominations 2020 Announced! Jennifer Aniston, Joker and More Score Nods

Taylor Swift, who earned her third Golden Globe nomination for her song “Beautiful Ghosts” from the upcoming film Cats, called the recognization “purrfect” in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“I woke up today to the news that Beautiful Ghosts is nominated for a Golden Globe – it’s so cool that one of the most fun, fulfilling creative experiences I’ve ever had is being honored in this way by the HFPA. I ended up spending many days on set watching the other performers do their scenes,” she wrote. “Watching the character Victoria, played by @frankiegoestohayward inspired me so much and Beautiful Ghosts was the result. Congrats to my co-writer and buddy 4 life Andrew Lloyd Webber. This is just purrfect.”

Emma Thompson dedicated her nomination for best actress for the film Late Night to her costar Mindy Kaling.

“I am thrilled beyond measure to have been nominated for one of my favourite roles ever,” she said in a statement. “I owe so much to Nisha Ganatra and EVERYTHING to the one and only Mindy Kaling!”

The Politician‘s Ben Platt was quick to celebrate his first-ever Golden Globe nomination for best actor in a television series, comedy or musical.

“I am beyond excited and honored to be nominated for my first ever Golden Globe along with our series!” he said in a statement. “Everyone in our Politician family has worked so hard on our show and done so with such love, so I’m very grateful that the HFPA has recognized us and I’m proud of my extraordinary ensemble.”

Image zoom Courtesy of NETFLIX

He even gave a sweet shoutout to longtime friend Beanie Feldstein, who nabbed her own nomination for best actress in a motion picture, comedy or musical for her role in Booksmart.

“Congratulations to all the other very deserving nominees (especially my best friend Beanie Feldstein)!!” he said.

RELATED: Golden Globes 2020 Snubs: Game of Thrones, This Is Us and Cats Shut Out of Major Races

Sacha Baron Cohen took the time to reflect on his illustrious career, calling his nomination for the Netflix series The Spy an “honor.”

A heartfelt thank you to the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this honour. I have long wanted to move away from comedy and do something uncommercial, not reliant on jokes, that few people would see – which I achieved with the The Brothers Grimsby. — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) December 9, 2019

I am hugely proud of The Spy and thrilled that it has been seen and embraced by audiences around the globe. I share this recognition with Eli Cohen’s family and everyone who worked on The Spy. — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) December 9, 2019

The Crown‘s Peter Morgan commended the drama’s newest cast members for continuing the show’s awards season hot streak in season 3.

RELATED: The Crown: Did Prince Philip Really Have an Obsession with the Moon Landing?

“Beyond thrilled – for the show of course, but in particular for our new cast,” he said. “We all knew how hard it would be to follow the previous gang – but they have done that and more. We could not be happier with the audience response around the world and thank the HFPA for this acknowledgment.”

Ricky Gervais is set to host the 77th Golden Globe Awards, which will air live from The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5 on NBC.