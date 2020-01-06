Parenthood's Lauren Graham and Peter Krause Walk Golden Globes Red Carpet in Rare Couple Outing

The Bravermans are back!

Parenthood stars and real-life couple Lauren Graham and Peter Krause were seen walking the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet together Sunday — a rare occurrence for the couple.

The relationship between and Graham and Krause took off while filming the NBC family drama from 2010 to 2015, however, the pair seldom makes public appearances together.

Graham — one of the many celebrity presenters this evening — stars in the upcoming NBC musical dramedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, premiering Tuesday.

Image zoom Shutterstock

The Gilmore Girls actress, 52, sported a one-shoulder, belted red dress with a slit down the side. She paired the look with a matching lip, clutch, and strappy silver shoes.

Krause, 54, opted for a classy black suit with a white undershirt, a matching tie, and lace-up boots.

RELATED: Golden Globes 2020 Snubs: Game of Thrones, This Is Us and Cats Shut Out of Major Races

In 2017, Krause admitted that the couple “kept things pretty quiet” during their relationship at the start.

But before their days on Parenthood, Krause and Graham met and worked alongside one another in the ’90s.

“We had met on a show called Caroline in the City — a Lea Thompson show back in the day,” explained Krause. “We were guest-starring. … She had me move some furniture into her apartment for her back then. She had got something. I didn’t catch the signal.”

“He’s really my favorite person to talk to,” Graham told PEOPLE in November 2016 about Krause. “And he always makes me laugh. He’s really, really funny.”

Image zoom Getty

RELATED: Golden Globes Nominations 2020 Announced! Jennifer Aniston, Joker and More Score Nods

She added: “It’s hard to explain to people when you have a fancy job like being an actor what is challenging about it. So we just kind of have that shorthand, a shared language, which is helpful.”

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.