Game of Thrones' Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Walk Golden Globes Red Carpet Hand-in-Hand

It’s been a minute since we’ve seen Kit Harington and Rose Leslie at a major event together, and they made their return to the red carpet in a major way, looking seriously sweet as they hit up the 2020 Golden Globes

For the 77th annual awards show, the Game of Thrones actor, 33, who is nominated for best actor in a drama television series for his role as Jon Snow on the show (which ended earlier this year) sported a classic black look. Leslie, 32, looked radiant as she donned an Elie Saab gown; she wore her hair pulled back in a low updo and accessorized with Asprey jewels, including $150,000 white-gold earrings encrusted with emerald, pink and white diamonds and a $100,000 white-gold ring adorned with cushion-cut aquamarine and white diamonds. (A rep for the line tells PEOPLE she looks “picture-perfect” in their designs.)

Leslie didn’t join her husband when he did an interview on the E! preshow, during which Harington said he was missing their Game of Thrones castmates at the awards show Sunday night, since he was the only one up for a statue.

“I haven’t got my gang,” he said. “It’s odd. It is odd. I haven’t been to these things without the rest of us around so I’m a little jealous of the Succession dudes.”

Harington is nominated alongside Brian Cox (Succession), Rami Malek (Mr. Robot), Tobias Menzies (The Crown) and Billy Porter (Pose).

Their pair’s attendance at the show comes nearly one month after they made a rare public appearance together, stepping out to attend the MS Society’s Carols by Candlelight at St. Boltolph-Without-Bishopsgate Church in London. Harington wore a black jacket with navy blue scarf while Leslie bundled up in a multi-colored coat for the event. The outing marked the first time the couple had been photographed together in almost six months.

Earlier this year, Harington’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE that ahead of the series finale of Game of Thrones, the actor decided to “utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.”

A source previously PEOPLE that Harington struggled with his status as an A-list star after shooting to fame on the beloved fantasy series. A second source told PEOPLE that Harington had “the right attitude on self-improvement” as he sought help. “There is no stigma in going to rehab, and he will come out in much better shape,” the source said. “With the proper help, he [will] stay in good mental condition, and can get a grip on what’s next.”

Harington was spotted out and about in North London in June. Later that month, a source told PEOPLE the Death and Life of John F. Donovan star had been spending quality time with Leslie following his treatment.

“The two are enjoying the summer, spending time with family and friends,” said the source. “Kit seems well. And Rose seems happy that he is back in London. While he was in Connecticut, she was laying low. It seemed their focus was just getting Kit feeling better. And he does look better. Kit and Rose seem happy.”

The source noted that the couple, who have been married for more than a year, “were together in England for their wedding anniversary” on June 23. The duo famously portrayed star-crossed lovers on the Emmy-winning HBO series.

In September, Harington attended the 2019 Emmy Awards alone while Leslie was absent from the ceremony due to prior work commitments.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.