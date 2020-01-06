Kate McKinnon and Sister Walk the Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes

Kate McKinnon had a special someone by her side at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

The Saturday Night Live star, 36, walked the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday with her sister, Emily Lynne.

For the special event, McKinnon wore a black suit embellished with floral appliqués. She paired the ensemble with black heels, a matching clutch, and dangling diamond chandelier earrings.

Emily Lynne wore a flowing black empire waist gown. She also carried a black clutch, and wore silver hoop earrings.

The siblings co-executive produced a show together on Audible called Heads Will Roll, and Emily Lynne voices characters on Our Cartoon President.

Image zoom Kate McKinnon and Jackie Abbott Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

McKinnon is presenting at the show.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.