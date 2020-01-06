Chernobyl Star Jared Harris Dedicates Golden Globe Best Miniseries Win to Victims of the Tragedy

And the winner is Chernobyl!

The HBO show took home the victory for best miniseries or TV film at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony on Sunday.

Jared Harris, who stars in the series, took the stage alongside his castmate Stellan Skarsgård and series creator Craig Maizen and director Johan Renck.

“Thank you to the HFPA. Thank you to HBO,” Harris began his speech on behalf of producer Jane Featherstone. “Craig, your script poses the question: What is the cost of lies? And that question becomes more relevant with each passing day’s news cycle.”

Harris continued, “The people of the Ukraine and Belarus bore the brunt of this catastrophe and they shielded millions of people from its worst effects at the cost of their own lives.”

“Chernobyl is dedicated to their courage and sacrifice,” he added.

Chernobyl beat out Catch-22, Fosse/Vernon, The Loudest Voice and Unbelievable.

The gripping five-episode mini-series follows the brave men and women as they act heroically to mitigate catastrophic damage when the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant suffers a nuclear accident on April 26, 1986.

Just days after its series finale on June 3, HBO’s Chernobyl became the top-ranked TV show on IMDb’s all-time TV rankings. According to Variety, as of Tuesday, the show achieved a 9.7-star average rating out of 10, from the nearly 140,000 users on IMDb.

The explosion — which occurred during system testing — killed an estimated 4,000 to 9,000 victims, according to reports obtained by TIME, and left horror in its wake, with some areas of Eastern Europe heavily affected by radiation to this day.

The series follows nuclear physicist Valery Legasov, played by Jared Harris (Mad Men, The Crown), as he works with the Soviet Union government — who controlled Ukraine at the time and wanted to hide the truth about the disaster — to manage the nuclear crisis and save the country from extreme repercussions.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.