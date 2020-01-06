Charlize Theron Hopes The Bachelor's Peter Weber 'Finds the Woman of His Dreams'

Charlize Theron can’t wait for the new season of The Bachelor — or its leading man.

On Sunday, while attending the Golden Globes red carpet, the Bombshell star, 44, shared her excitement for Peter Weber, a.k.a. Pilot Pete, and the return of the dating series while speaking with Access Hollywood.

“I know a good show when I see one, yes,” she said. “I’m excited.”

Theron added: “I hope he finds the woman of his dreams, but do not let me down: I need some drama, I need some tears — I heard there was an injury, I’m already excited.”

The Oscar winner also offered what her first-impression tagline would be if she was exiting the limo: “Your exits are right in front of you and to the side, but you shall not need them,” she laughed.

RELATED: Golden Globes 2020 Snubs: Game of Thrones, This Is Us and Cats Shut Out of Major Races

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Charlize Theron Charlize Theron / Instagram

The actress recently shared a photo of herself posing alongside one of the pilot’s sultry ads for his upcoming season of The Bachelor, with the slogan “Expect Turbulence” printed across the top.

“Turbulence I like,” she captioned a black-and-white snap of herself standing in front of Weber’s billboard, showing off her excitement for the upcoming season.

A day later, Weber, 28, hilariously responded by sharing a photo of himself posing beside one of Theron’s ads.

“Turbulence can be fun,” Weber playfully captioned the black-and-white Instagram photo of him standing in front of Theron’s Dior ad.

Bachelor host Chris Harrison commended Weber for the post in the comments, writing, “Well played kid…well played.” Former Bachelor Colton Underwood also commented on the photo, saying, “Shoot your shot!”

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.