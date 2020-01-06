Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson just made their relationship awards show official!

The new couple attended the Golden Globes Awards together on Sunday, holding hands as they made their way down the red carpet.

The public outing comes just weeks after Hader and Bilson first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted grabbing coffee together in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma in December.

Hader is nominated for best actor in a television series, musical or comedy for his role in Barry.

In the photos obtained by TMZ, the Barry star, 41, was seen with the former The O.C. actress, 38, who was close behind him. Hader wore a black sweatshirt, blue jean jacket, gray jeans, and a black hoodie as he clutched coffee in his hand, while Bilson opted for a gray shirt, jacket, and blue jeans while also holding a cup of coffee.

The outlet claimed the Saturday Night Live alum was holding Bilson’s hand during the outing, which his family members also reportedly took part in.

The pair previously starred together in the 2013 romantic comedy The To Do List. Maggie Carey, the film’s director, was married to Hader from 2006-2018. They share three daughters: Hayley Clementine, 5, Harper, 7, and Hannah Kathryn, 10.

Meanwhile, Bilson split from actor Hayden Christensen in 2017 after nearly a decade together. The exes share 5-year-old daughter Briar Rose.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.