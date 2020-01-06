Patricia Arquette Begs 'Of Us All' to Give Kids a 'Better World' as She Accepts Golden Globe

Congratulations are in order for Patricia Arquette!

The actress was a big winner on Sunday’s 2020 Golden Globes, taking home the trophy for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television.

Her win came for the work she did in the The Act. She beat out stars Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown), Toni Collette (Unbelievable), Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies) and Emily Watson (Chernobyl).

Arquette used her speech to point out that in years to come, the awards handed out Sunday night likely won’t be remembered as well as the world’s current events, including the raging fires in Australia and the United States’ political climate.

“I’m so grateful to be here and celebrate this,” the actress said from the stage. “But I know tonight, Jan. 5, 2020, we’re not going to look back at this night, in the history books.”

“We’ll see a country on the brink of war. The United States of America, a President tweeting out a threat of 52 bombs, including cultural sites,” she continued. “Young people, risking their lives, traveling across the world. People not knowing if bombs will drop on their kids’ heads.”

“And the continent of Australia on fire,” she added. “So while I love my kids so much, I beg of us all to give them a better world. For our kids and their kids, we have to vote in 2020, and we have to get, beg and plead for everyone we know to vote in 2020. Thank you.”

This is Arquette’s third Golden Globe award, but first in this category.

Last year, Arquette, 51, won the best leading actress in miniseries or television film for her role in Escape at Dannemora. In 2015, her supporting work in the film Boyhood gave her the prize.

She’s also been nominated three other times, in 2006, 2007, and 2008 for her leading role in the television series Medium.

Season 1 of The Act tells the real life story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard (Joey King), the young Missouri woman who murdered her abusive mother Dee Dee (Arquette) after her mom manipulated her into portraying herself as terminally ill for almost her whole life.

Back in September, Arquette was awarded the Emmy for the same role. She used her speech to speak out for trans rights following the 2016 death of her sister, Patricia Arquette.

“As people, we kind of act like everything’s fine when sometimes it’s not,” Patricia told PEOPLE. “If people could talk about where they’re really at, I think that’s a healthy place to be. I don’t think it’s the way we communicate as people.”

“I’m really grateful and really happy tonight and yet … the last few years, I’ve been working really consistently back to back. That’s been wonderful, but it’s also been distracting,” she continued. “This last little period where I’ve been taking some time … I’m really starting to feel my grief. It’s starting to feel like I’m processing this incredible pain of losing Alexis.”

“For me to stand up there, it would’ve been inauthentic for me to be there and pretend it’s all great,” Patricia continued. “It’s not all great. It is really great and it is really hard right now.”

Since its inception, 45 — well, now 46 — actress have won Golden Globes in this category.

Last year, Patricia Clarkson won for her role in Sharp Objects. In the past decade, the winners have included Laura Dern (2017; Sharp Objects), Olivia Colman (2016; The Night Manager), Maura Tierney (2015; The Affair), Joanne Froggatt (2014; Downton Abbey); Jacqueline Bisset (2013; Dancing on the Edge), Maggie Smith (2012; Downton Abbey), Jessica Lange (2011; American Horror Story), and Jayne Lynch (2010; Glee).

As for record wins, Dern, Valerie Bertinelli, Faye Dunaway, and Polly Holliday have won the most in this category, with two each.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.