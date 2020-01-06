Ramy Youssef Jokes His Mom Was Rooting for Michael Douglas as He Beats Him for Golden Globe

Ramy Youssef just won big at the 2020 Golden Globes.

The star of Ramy was awarded the statuette for best actor in a television series, comedy or musical, at Sunday evening’s awards ceremony in Los Angeles. He beat out fellow nominees Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method), Bill Hader (Barry), Ben Platt (The Politician), Paul Rudd (Living with Yourself).

“This is thanks to God and Hulu. I know you guys haven’t seen my show, everyone’s like, ‘Is this an editor?’ ” he joked. “We made a very specific show about an Arab Muslim family living in New Jersey, and this means a lot to be recognized at this level.”

But after thanking his family, he joked his mom actually wanted another winner on Sunday night.

“My mom was rooting for Michael Douglas,” he joked. “Egyptians love Michael Douglas.”

Ramy Youssef

Youssef, 28, is a first-time Golden Globe nominee. Ramy, which premiered on Hulu in April 2019, is loosely based on Youssef’s own experiences and explores the experience of a young Egyptian-American Muslim man living in New Jersey, attempting to blend his heritage with his American life while navigating sex, dating and relationships.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times last year, the comic said, “There’s this idea that when you say you’re Muslim, that you’re either all in or you’re trying to escape it. I love the idea of gradations and levels, just like everybody else has.”

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Ricky Gervais, are being presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday.