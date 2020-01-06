Ansel Elgort Shows Off His Singing Skills During Golden Globes — and Dakota Fanning Cracks Up

Ansel Elgort is just sticking to the theme.

The actor, 25, showed off his singing voice while presenting the award for best original song at the Golden Globes on Sunday night: Instead of simply reading the name of the category, Elgort opted to sing it.

His impromptu musical moment received an applause from the crowd as his co-presenter Dakota Fanning struggled to hold back her laughter next to him.

Together, the two presented the award to Elton John for his song “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” featured in the biopic about his life, Rocketman.

While most might recognize Elgort for his starring roles in movies including The Fault in Our Stars and Baby Driver, the actor is also a respected music producer. In 2017, Elgort dropped the steamy dance track “Thief.”

The song was Elgort’s second official single since he signed to Island Records in 2015. While the 2016 hit “Home Alone” was the first track he dropped that he sings on, Elgort previously released music — and played EDM festivals — under the pseudonym “Ansolo.”

Elgort is also set to star as the male lead role in Steven Spielberg’s anticipated remake of West Side Story.

With a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize-winner Tony Kushner (Angels in America), the latest take on the iconic 1957 Broadway musical, which was adapted into a movie in 1961, will star Elgort as Tony, the founder of the Jets, a teenage street gang.