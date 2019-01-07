A Host and a Winner! Killing Eve's Sandra Oh Wins Best Actress at 2019 Golden Globes

Sandra Oh didn’t just host the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday — she also went home with one of the awards.

The actress, 47, won the prize for best actress in a television drama for her role in Killing Eve at 76th annual award show.

She was up against Keri Russell (The Americans), Julia Roberts (Homecoming), Elisabeth Moss (Homecoming), and Caitriona Balfe (Outlander).

In her enthusiastic speech, Oh thanked her “incredible cast” and her parents, who were in the crowd. “I’m so grateful to my family,” she said, bowing to her parents and addressing them in Korean as Omma and Oppa. “I’d like to thank my mother and my father.”

On Thursday, BBC America announced that season 2 of Killing Eve will debut April 7.

The spy thriller, which pits Oh’s British intelligence agent against a dangerous and unhinged assassin named Villanelle (Jodie Comer), debuted last April. The show — which was named Outstanding New Program at the Television Critics Association Awards — also received two Emmy nominations in 2018, one for Oh in the Outstanding Lead Actress category, and one for executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Outstanding Writing.

Season 2, which will consist of 8 episodes, was ordered days before the season 1 premiere aired. It features the addition of several cast members, including Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Shannon Tarbet, Nina Sosanya, Edward Bluemel and Julian Barratt.

For a peek at season 2, check out Entertainment Weekly’s exclusive gallery of first-look photos.

The 76th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Oh and Andy Samberg, are airing live on NBC.