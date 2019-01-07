Sandra Oh's Family Supports Her Historic Golden Globes Hosting Gig with Matching Shirts

Sandra Oh‘s loved ones are celebrating her historic role as the first-ever Asian American actor to co-host the Golden Globe Awards!

Before Sunday’s 76th annual telecast, the Killing Eve star, who is also nominated for best actress, shared an adorable photo of her and her family championing her co-hosting gig with matching shirts.

“Thank you beloved family,” Oh, 47, captioned the group portrait that featured black shirts that read, “It’s an honor just to be Asian – Sandra Oh,” in all caps.

The quote was from the 2018 Emmy Awards where she was the first actor of Asian descent to be nominated for best actress.

Later that same day, Oh walked the Globes red carpet dressed in an asymmetrical white Versace gown.

Thank you beloved family (ps—why are mom and dad not looking at camera?) pic.twitter.com/xe1qMy7t9j — Sandra Oh (@IamSandraOh) January 6, 2019

Her proud parents Junsu and Young-Nam, who also attended the Globes, came to North America after the Korean War, and raised their family in Ottawa, Canada.

Fans and Globes viewers can also buy the same shirt for $20! All proceeds from sales of the shirt go to the nation’s oldest Asian American theater company, East West Players.

Oh will be co-hosting the star-studded soirée with Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg.

Recalling how she was recruited for the job, the Grey’s Anatomy alum, who won her first Globe Award in 2006 for the role of Dr. Cristina Yang, recently told PEOPLE: “My reaction was, ‘Is this a joke.’ And then when it was not a joke, it was just this feeling of terror and thrill. There was no way I would do this without Andy. It’s really exciting.”

And Oh also told NBC Nightly News that her co-hosting gig is a “moment for change.” Speaking of the diversity of this year’s nominees, she said: “These are faces that I feel many people have been just so starved to see.”

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.