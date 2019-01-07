Golden Globes Hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh Mock Oscars in Hilarious Opening Monologue

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg are in the building.

On Sunday, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor and the Killing Eve actress — both first-time Golden Globes hosts! — took to the stage to deliver the 76th annual award show’s opening monologue. Oh kicked off the night by joking that she and Samberg only got selected for the job because, “We’re the only two people in Hollywood who haven’t gotten in trouble for saying something offensive.”

Samberg went on to quip that his least favorite race of people is “the Hollywood half-marathon.”

They also offered up the Oscars hosting gig in the wake of Kevin Hart stepping down following backlash over old homophobic tweets.

“We are gonna have some fun, give out some awards and one lucky audience will host the Oscars!” Samberg, 40, said.

He and Oh, 47, were first paired at the 2018 Emmy Awards, where they mocked the 2017 Oscars’ La La Land/Moonlight mix-up before presenting the award for outstanding directing for a comedy series. They continued the comedy Sunday night by politely poking fun at stars in the audience, like Bradley Cooper (“You’re hot,” Oh declared), Jeff Bridges and Michael B. Jordan.

“More like Michael B. Buff AF,” Samberg said. “You a snack, Michael!”

The success of Jordan’s hit film Black Panther, “just goes to show that people want more movies where people ride around on rhinoceroses like they’re horses,” Oh quipped. “I’ve been saying this for years.”

Samberg, who is a two-time Golden Globe Award winner, and Oh, who won a Globe in 2006 for her role on Grey’s Anatomy, are the first duo to co-host the Globes since Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who hosted the 2013, 2014 and 2015 editions of the annual telecast.

This year’s hosting pair called out Jim Carrey for sitting up front in the movies section when he received a nomination for his television show, Kidding, and they asked him to move.

“We’re gonna have to ask you to vacate the movies section and go sit with the TV folk,” Samberg told the actor.

“Should I take my dinner too? I wouldn’t want to leave any of my DNA in the film section,” said Carrey, who made his red carpet debut with new girlfriend Ginger Gonzaga earlier in the evening. “I’m sorry, I can’t hear you. I see your lips moving but there’s a delay.”

After the light-hearted jokes, Oh ended the opener on a sentimental note.

“I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight because, because I wanted to be here to look out into this audience and witness this moment of change,” she said. “And I’m not fooling myself. I’m not fooling myself. Next year could be different. It probably will be. But right now, this is real. Trust me, it is real. Because I see you and I see you. All of these faces of change and now, so will everyone else.”

Speaking to PEOPLE in this week’s issue, Oh also admitted that while she did a lot of improv in high school, co-hosting a major award show is definitely a first for her. But with Samberg by her side, she felt confident they were going to have a blast.

“My reaction [when I found out we would be hosting together] was, ‘Is this a joke?’ And then when it was not a joke, it was just this feeling of terror and thrill,” she said. “There was no way I would do this without Andy. It’s really exciting.”

As for Samberg? He said the twosome had no trouble bonding — quickly.

“We met at the Emmys!” he revealed. “But we’re getting to know each other fast. Turns out we’re very compatible.”

The 76th annual Golden Globes are presented live on NBC at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.