Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg Give Out Free Flu Shots at the 2019 Golden Globes

With the 2019 Golden Globes finally here, it’s time for celebratory shots … but definitely not the kind you’re thinking of!

During Sunday night’s glamorous event, hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg paused the awards ceremony to give out something else: flu shots.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“So roll up your sleeves, Hollywood, because you’re all getting flu shots,” Oh excitedly announced, as Samberg joined in, before a large group of people wearing white lab coats and holding syringes appeared on stage.

As the line of shot administers entered into the audience, LMFAO’s “Shots” played in the background.

Can’t get enough of the Globes? Check out our full Golden Globes coverage for the latest news, fashion and more.

Flu shots at the Golden Globes NBC

RELATED: Golden Globes Hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh Mock Oscars in Hilarious Opening Monologue

“You know you wore a sleeveless gown for a reason!” joked Oh, as stars were approached by the white coats and needles, looking understandably freaked out.

“From the Rite Aid at Echo Park,” added Samberg, before noting, “If you are an anti-vaxxer, just put a napkin on — perhaps over — your head and we will skip you.”

Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty

Their flu stint came during a night where the duo already showed off some of their antics together.

When the two first-time Golden Globes hosts took to the stage to deliver the 76th annual award show’s opening monologue, Oh kicked off the night by joking that she and Samberg only got selected for the job because, “We’re the only two people in Hollywood who haven’t gotten in trouble for saying something offensive.”

RELATED VIDEO: Golden Globes Glam! Find out How to Do This Awards-Worthy Makeup

Samberg went on to quip that his least favorite race of people is “the Hollywood half-marathon.”

They also offered up the Oscars hosting gig in the wake of Kevin Hart stepping down following backlash over old homophobic tweets.

“We are gonna have some fun, give out some awards and one lucky audience will host the Oscars!” Samberg said.