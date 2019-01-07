Sacha Baron Cohen Brings Wife Isla Fisher as Golden Globes Date After Asking Sarah Palin

Sacha Baron Cohen walked the 2019 Golden Globes Awards with his wife, actress Isla Fisher — after asking Sarah Palin.

The actor, who is nominated for best actor in a TV comedy or musical category for his politically charged docu-style comedy Who Is America?, arrived at Los Angeles’ Beverly Hilton Hotel arm-in-arm with the Now You See Me actress.

After being nominated for the show, Cohen released a statement inviting Palin, who he mocked on the program.

“Meanwhile Ms. Palin, despite being cut from the show, I hope you will accept my invitation to be my date for the ceremony,” he wrote.

Cohen dressed in a black tuxedo while Fisher wore a black Monique Lhuillier dress with a low-cut neckline.

The seven-episode series, which premiered in July, was filmed in secret and was only announced weeks before its premiere, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Its goal was to get a range of politicians, celebrities and regular people to say ridiculous things on camera, and several litigations are still pending against him and the network as a result.

In his series, Cohen interviewed Sarah Palin, O.J. Simpson, Dick Cheney, Real Housewives of Orange County alums Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley as well as Roy Moore, who filed a contention saying that he was “fraudulently induced” to appear on the show.

Cohen, 47, is nominated alongside Jim Carrey of Kidding, Michael Douglas of The Kominsky Method, Donald Glover of Atlanta and Bill Hader of Barry.

The 76th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.