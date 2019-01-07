Regina King's Son Says She's 'Supermom,' as He Supports Time's Up: 'Women Rule the World'

Regina King had a special plus one with her at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

The actress walked the red carpet with her 22-year-old son Ian Alexander, Jr., on Sunday night — and he made sure to take a moment to praise his mom ahead of the awards ceremony.

“She’s a super mom,” he told E! New‘s Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet. “She doesn’t let bad workdays come back and ruin the time that we have. It’s awesome to have a mother that I can enjoy spending time with.”

Alexander was also seen sporting a Time’s Up bracelet on his wrist and spoke of the importance of the movement.

“Women rule the world,” he said. “To see them not be safe in the workplace is terrible.”

King is nominated for two awards, including best actress in a supporting role for If Beale Street Could Talk and best performance by an actress in a limited series or TV movie for Seven Seconds.

The actress said she used her own experience as a mother to help prepare for Netflix’s Seven Seconds, in which she plays a mother who recently lost her child.

“I use what I’ve learned as a mother, as a black woman in America, as a young black woman in America — all of the life experience.,” she said on the carpet.

“As an actor, part of being an actor is finding a bit of you in the character so that it rings true to the audience. While it’s not my experiences it’s Regina finding herself in [them].”

She also admitted that taking on the role of a grieving parent was a rather intimating task.

“[My son] makes me happier than anything in the whole world,” she explained. “To be in a space of a mother losing her child for six months was terrifying.”



Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg are set to host the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards. The duo takes over hosting duties from Late Night’s Seth Meyers who hosted last year.

The 76th Golden Globe Awards will air live from The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6 on NBC.