Rachel Brosnahan Thanks Husband Jason Ralph as She Wins Golden Globe: 'I Love You'

Rachel Brosnahan is taking home the gold — and thanked her husband in a sweet speech.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress added to her statue collection as she accepted the award for best performance by an actress in a television series, comedy or musical at the Golden Globes on Sunday. (Kristen Bell, Candice Bergen, Alison Brie and Debra Messing were also nominated in the same category.)

“Thank you to the HFPA for being some of the first people to celebrate this show and to help people figure out that we exist,” the 28-year-old actress began while also thanking the show’s creator. “Our village is a matriarchy led by Amy Sherman-Palladino.”

She continued, “Thank you to our cast, Alex and Michael and Tony and Marin. You are the best collaborators and playmates that I could ever ask for on this insane journey. Thank you.”

Finally, Brosnahan thanked her husband, Younger actor Jason Ralph, saying, “Jason, I love you. I wouldn’t be here at all without you. Thank you.”

Earlier in the evening, Ralph passed some of the time playing Pokemon Go while on the Globes red carpet in Beverly Hills.

Brosnahan and Ralph have been together since at least 2015, when they both worked on the WGN series Manhattan. The star married Ralph, 32, last year, a source told PEOPLE.

Though they have kept their relationship largely out of the public eye, Brosnahan and Ralph both wear bands on their left ring fingers, which were on display when they attended the 2018 Emmys together. (Brosnahan took home the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role as Miriam “Midge” Maisel on the hit Amazon show.)

The actress stars as Midge Maisel, a New York City housewife, who launches her career in stand-up comedy after discovering her husband cheated on her.

The second season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is now on Amazon Prime.

The 76th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Killing Eve‘s Sandra Oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andy Samberg, is airing on NBC live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.