Golden Globe Winner Michael Douglas on Why His Love for Catherine Zeta-Jones ‘Continues to Grow’

Michael Douglas is sharing the secrets to his 18-year marriage with Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The actor, 74, won the Golden Globe award for best actor in a television series, comedy or musical, for his role in The Kominsky Method at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday — and he had nothing but love for his wife, Zeta-Jones, 49.

“We celebrated our 18th anniversary recently,” Douglas told reporters in the press room after his win, “and besides the genuine love that only continues to grow, I think the fact that we’re in the same industry really helps us to understand what is going on.”

“It was great for her to be here tonight and to share one of those nice things where your partner totally understands what’s going on,” he continued. “I flashed back to the time when she was pregnant with our daughter in Chicago and for all the shows growing up.”

The actor also talked about his children with Zeta-Jones, son Dylan, 18, and daughter Carys, 15.

“The joy of my marriage with Catherine and having our children at a point in my life where my career hadn’t developed, allowed me much more time to enjoy my family,” he said. “The fact that all of them want to be actors — and they’re all good actors — makes it all enjoyable. They understand the whole system and principles. To see my father, Kirk [Douglas], as a third generation.”

Douglas praised his 102-year-old father, Kirk and revealed the best piece of advice his dad had ever given him.

“Stamina and tenacity,” he shared. “He was out of the school where you give your best shot, you give the best thing you can, and then f— it. That was the best advice I got.”

The actor added that filming The Kominsky Method meant spending a lot of time away from his family.

“I enjoy them all a lot and I really do appreciate the fact that having to do The Kominsky Method meant that I had to be out here in California for three and a half months and had to miss their school events and stuff,” he said. “I appreciate their understanding.”

In November, Zeta-Jones shared a similar message about her marriage on Today.

“Both Michael and I have a very open relationship,” she said at the time. “When you have kids that didn’t ask to be born into a world where [the marriage is] scrutinized or looked into, you’ve got to be open and honest and share things that probably people at the drug store wouldn’t share over the counter.”

The Kominsky Method is now streaming on Netflix.