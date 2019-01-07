Maya Rudolph 'Proposes' to Amy Poehler While Presenting at the Golden Globes: 'She Said Yes!'

What better place to declare your love than on stage at a major award show?

While presenting the award for best screenplay, motion picture, at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday, Maya Rudolph popped a very important question to Amy Poehler.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry, guys, I just … I have to do this,” said Rudolph, 46, while pretending to tear up and shake. “Amy, you’re the love of my life. You’ve always been there for me.”

“No! No, Maya!” said Poehler, 47, playing along. “What are you doing? Oh my God, what are you doing?”

“Amy Geraldine Poehler … will you marry me?” Rudolph asked.

Can’t get enough of the Globes? Check out our full Golden Globes coverage for the latest news, fashion and more.

“What?! Oh my God, I cannot believe you’re doing this,” Poehler said. “Are we stealing focus away from the next award?”

“Don’t worry — it’s just best screenplay,” quipped Rudolph.

“Yes! Yes! A thousand times yes!” Poehler gushed. “I can’t believe you’re doing this in front of everyone!”

“It’s just you and me, babe,” Rudolph said as the women nuzzled their faces together.

As Poehler went to announce Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga and Brian Currie for Green Book as the winners, Rudolph blurted out: “She said yes!”

RELATED VIDEO: The Full List of 2019 Golden Globe Nominations

The Saturday Night Live alums’ bit seemed to be poking fun at the viral proposal that went down at the 2018 Emmy Awards, where Oscars director Glenn Weiss asked his girlfriend Jan Friedlander Svendsen to marry him during his acceptance speech after winning outstanding directing for a variety special.

Weiss later opened up about his decision to pop the question while speaking to reporters in the press room after his speech. Revealing he didn’t have a “plan B” proposal if he didn’t win, Weiss said he probably would have “waited until next year” or perhaps done it later that night at “In-N-Out Burger, which is like our staple after award shows.”

“You can’t come in and plan this. It became [a] thought, and the thought picked up steam,” he explained. “That’s how we got here. The timing just lined up very nicely, and it was a really magical moment.”

The 76th annual Golden Globes, hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, were presented live on NBC at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.