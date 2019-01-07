Johnny Galecki Counting Down the Days Until Big Bang Theory Ends: 'There Will Be a Lot of Tears'

The end of The Big Bang Theory is near — and the cast is bracing themselves for an emotional farewell.

Appearing on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s official live red carpet pre-show ahead of the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday, Johnny Galecki opened up about saying goodbye to the beloved sitcom, which is currently in its 12th and final season.

“It’ll be very bittersweet,” he said. “There will be a lot of tears. I don’t know what we’re going to do with Kaley on the last episode — she’s going to be waterworks!”

Galecki, 43, said he would miss “the people” the most and admitted that it would be “impossible” to narrow down a favorite memory.

“We’re a true family there, absolutely,” he said. “It’s just been such a bonding experience for all of us and I think I just figured out we have 48 days left together. I’m not counting it like a prison term, I’m not counting down because I’m looking forward to it whatsoever — I want to appreciate every day with everybody there that we have left.”

Kaley Cuoco, 33, also opened up about the show while appearing on E!’s live red carpet pre-show, confessing that it was getting harder and more emotional as the end nears.

“After the pilot there was definitely something special — there was a special feel in the air,” she said. “After all these years, we still come in after a new episode and we’re like, ‘Did people watch it?’ We still are shocked that people are so intrigued.”

“Going into season 12, the first beginning of it we were like, we’ve got a whole season,” she continued. “Now we’re in the second half … there’s some tears. I hope we pre-shoot the whole last episode, because I don’t think I’ll be able to keep a dry eye.”

Warner Bros. Television and CBS announced in August that the Emmy-winning series, which debuted in 2007, will end its run in May 2019 at the end of season 12.

According to Entertainment Weekly, CBS was trying to negotiate two more seasons, but Jim Parsons was ready to say goodbye to the sitcom — and there’s no show without Dr. Sheldon Cooper. (CBS had no comment and a rep for Parsons did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment at the time, but Parsons addressed the show ending with a lengthy note on Instagram, saying he will miss “all of this more than I can say and more than I can know at this time.”)

In a joint statement, Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions said, “We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close.”

The 76th annual Golden Globes, hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, are being presented live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday