How to Watch the 2019 Golden Globes

The start of the new year means the start of yet another star-studded awards season!

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards are just days away, and even if you don’t have a television, there are a few different ways you can tune in to find out who all of the big winners are on Sunday.

The ceremony will air on NBC starting at 8 p.m ET — and if you have a cable provider, or access to somebody’s login information, you can watch the show for free on the NBC app or NBC.com.

Even if you don’t have a cable hookup, there are still a few ways you can watch the ceremony unfold. Live access to the event will also be available on Hulu Live TV, PlayStation Vue, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

In order to utilize these services, you will need to sign up or activate a free trial offer.

If you want to watch the stars make their dazzling entrances on the red carpet, NBC will begin airing its official red carpet show at 7 p.m. ET.

Fashion fans will also be able to watch all of the arrivals on E! starting at 6 p.m. ET, by either tuning in live, or using their cable login information to watch the magic go down on the E! smartphone app or the network’s official website.

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will co-host the evening, as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will award the best films and TV shows of the year.

Leading the movies categories is Vice, up for six awards including best motion picture, comedy or musical, and best performance by an actor in a comedy or musical for Christian Bale’s turn as Dick Cheney.



A Star Is Born scored five nominations — including a best performance by an actress in a motion picture, drama, nad for Lady Gaga — as did Green Book and The Favourite.

In TV, The Assassination of Giani Versace: American Crime Story leads the pack with four total nominations, including hat-tips for stars Darren Criss and Penélope Cruz.

Additionally, PEOPLE’s 2018 Sexiest Man Alive Idris Elba‘s daughter Isan has been named this year’s 2019 Golden Globe Ambassador.

“Last year, the HFPA renamed the title to represent a more inclusive role that was not only gender-neutral but also spoke to the HFPA’s commitment to philanthropy,” Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) President Meher Tatna said when she made the announcement. “However, we are continuing to stand by the tradition that the honoree is the daughter or son of a well-known actor.”

During her speech, the 16-year-old said she was “honored” by the opportunity and described the moment as “surreal.”

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards air Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.