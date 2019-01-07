Ron Howard and Happy Days Cast Wish Henry Winkler Good Luck Ahead of Golden Globes

Henry Winkler is getting the best support from his Happy Days squad!

The Barry actor, 73, was surprised on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday with a special video in which his former costars Ron Howard, Anson Williams and Don Most congratulated the nominee and wished him luck in his category, Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series, Miniseries or Television Film. (He took home the Emmy in 2018 for the same role.)

“Henry, I so wish I could be there. The Globes is always such a blast,” Howard, 64, said in a video shown by E! News. “I was honored to be there the night that you won your Emmy and be able to give you a hug in person.”

He added, “You’re so good in Barry but, you know, you’re always good in anything that you do.”

Winkler blew kisses to the screen as Howard concluded and gasped when Williams, 69, appeared on the screen.

Henry Winkler and Ron Howard on the set of Happy Days ABC via Getty

“Congratulations on your well-deserved nomination,” Williams said. “If anyone deserves that Golden Globe, it’s you. Thumbs up.”

Can’t get enough of the Globes? Check out our full Golden Globes coverage for the latest news, fashion and more.

Most, 65, quickly followed, saying, “Henry, my man. I’m excited for you. Congratulations on your nomination. Make it two in a row!”

Winkler stars in the HBO comedy Barry opposite Bill Hader. The actor won an Emmy Award last year for his portrayal of Gene Cousineau, an acting coach.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Pals at the Emmys pic.twitter.com/lLHoadkltP — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) September 17, 2018

After winning the Emmy, Howard and Winkler had a mini Happy Days reunion with Winkler posting a selfie of the two on Twitter.

“Pals at the Emmys,” he tweeted.

RELATED: Happy Days Reunion! Henry Winkler Celebrates His First-Ever Emmy Win with Ron Howard

Winkler and Howard starred in Happy Days together for seven seasons (Winkler stayed for all 11 seasons) as friends Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli and Richie Cunningham, respectively.

Winkler is also the godfather to Howard’s daughter and actress Bryce Dallas Howard.

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.