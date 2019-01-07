Game of Thrones Sneak Peek Shows Sansa Stark Meeting Daenerys Targaryen: 'Winterfell Is Yours'

Fans have been waiting for any first looks from the forthcoming and final season of Game of Thrones — and the wait is over!

During Sunday’s telecast of the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, HBO aired new footage from GoT‘s season 8 in a montage of its upcoming programming.

“Winterfell is yours, your grace,” Sophie Turner’s character Sansa Stark says to Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke, who’s arrived with new love interest (and, unknowingly, her nephew) Jon Snow in tow.

Showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss aired glimpses of the upcoming next chapter in early December at the São Paulo Expo in Brazil for the Comic-Con Experience.

The video showed the Painted Table at Dragonstone — the large carved wooden map of Westeros that Daenerys Targaryen has consulted since returning home — being consumed by ice and fire.

Also in November, HBO confirmed that it will be releasing a GoT reunion episode, which will include actors whose characters are long gone. Among those is Sean Bean‘s Ned Stark, who died at the end of season 1.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the special was shot in Belfast, Ireland, earlier this year and was hosted by Conan O’Brien.

But the special won’t air on the network — it will only be available as part of the complete series home video box set, which will package all eight seasons together, the outlet reports. It will be available for purchase sometime in 2019 following the series finale.

Game of Thrones returns in April for its final six episodes.