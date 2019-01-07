The identity of the 2019 Golden Globe Awards’ Fiji Water girl has been revealed!

During the 76th annual awards on Sunday evening, a young model — sporting a royal blue gown and loose brown locks on the red carpet — appeared in the background of several photos, proudly holding a tray of Fiji water bottles.

To make things better, for each celebrity’s shot that the woman strategically photobombed, she made direct — and sultry — eye contact with the camera, often posing right over the shoulders of the stars, including Judy Greer, Idris Elba, Eric Lange and Jim Carrey.

After her viral show-stopping performance kept the internet amused for the entire duration of the live pre-show and carpet, with fans commenting on social media about the way she looked at the camera, her identity has been disclosed: meet Kelleth Cuthbert.

“Not the worst way to spend a Sunday… #goldenglobesfijigirl #fijiwatergirl,” the model captioned an Instagram photo of herself on the red carpet.

She also documented her time at the show on her Instagram Story, where she smiled for the camera before zooming in on the Golden Globes signs hanging near the shrubbery.

According to her personal website, Cuthbert has modeled for several agencies across the United States and Canada, including Wilhelmina in Los Angeles, Heffner in Seattle, Donna Baldwin in Denver, Key in Vancouver and Plutino in Toronto.

She has also modeled for international agency East West in Frankfurt, Germany.

After Cuthbert stole the show posing with the Fiji water bottles, social media users began referring to her as the “best part of the Golden Globes” and even joked about ideas for Halloween costumes.

“My favourite part of #GoldenGlobes is already the Fiji water girl, and no one can convince me otherwise,” wrote one fan.