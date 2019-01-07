Debra Messing Says Will & Grace Has Never Won at the Golden Globes: 'So We Drink'

No sore losers here!

Speaking to Giuliana Rancic on the E! red carpet ahead of the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday, Debra Messing joked about Will & Grace‘s losing streak at the annual award show.

“We’ve never won. So we drink,” she said. “Because at the Golden Globes that’s what you do, you drink. … I get to sit there and relax.”

When Rancic, 44, asked Messing, 50, if she’d be hanging out with her costars inside, the actress revealed that Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally actually weren’t in attendance.

“The show wasn’t nominated,” she said. “I’m here representing Will & Grace.”

While the show didn’t score a nomination, Messing herself is nominated for best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy, for her role on the recently rebooted hit NBC show. It’s her seventh nomination for the role — she’s up against Kristen Bell (The Good Place), Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown), Alison Brie (GLOW) and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

“I’m feeling just overwhelmed,” she said. “I’m so grateful. The idea that we shot the pilot 21 years ago and I’m nominated for the same character — I mean, it’s just hard to wrap my mind around. I’m just really grateful to be here.”

The original Will & Grace amassed 27 Golden Globe nominations and zero wins during its original run from 1998 to 2006. Last year, it added another two nominations to its list: one for best TV series, musical or comedy, and one for best performance by an actor in a TV series, musical or comedy, for McCormack. Neither won, bringing its current record — not including Messing’s latest nomination — to 0-29.

To their credit, the cast has had a good sense of humor about it, often toasting when the show or its stars aren’t announced as the winner.

The 76th annual Golden Globes, hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, were presented live on NBC at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.