Chrissy Metz Caught on Hot Mic Saying Alison Brie Is 'Such a Bitch' on Live Globes Pre-Show

Chrissy Metz may not have realized she was still mic’d up.

On Sunday, the This Is Us actress, 38, appeared on the 2019 Golden Globes Facebook Live pre-show on the red carpet in Los Angeles where she spoke about season 3 of her hit NBC show. After wrapping up her interview, the co-hosts asked Metz to help them introduce Alison Brie on the other side of the carpet.

As the camera panned over to the GLOW actress, the audio was still live on Metz, who was heard saying: “She’s such a bitch.”

Here’s Chrissy Metz calling Alison Brie a “bitch,” not knowing her mic is still on. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/YfkPJhcwI4 — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) January 7, 2019

Brie, who received for her first-ever Globes nomination for best actress in a musical or comedy, did not appear to have heard Metz’s comment.

At last year’s star-studded Screen Actors Guild Awards, Brie and Metz were all smiles on the red carpet as they even posed together.

Though Brie is nominated this year, Metz and her show This Is Us were noticeably snubbed of nominations.

The fan-favorite drama was shut out, including acting categories for leading stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown, who won best actor in a drama series in 2018.

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.