Golden Globes 2019: Carol Burnett Promises to Call Young Fans Who Mail Her Their Phone Number

Calling all Carol Burnett fans!

The comedy legend will receive the inaugural Golden Globe television special achievement award at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday — and we’re happy to report she still takes the time to answer fan mail.

Appearing on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s official live red carpet pre-show, Burnett, 85, opened up about why she feels the need to give back to her fans.

“When I was a kid growing up out here in Hollywood with my grandmother, we would go to the premieres and hang over the ropes,” she said. “I had my little autograph book with me and whenever one of them stopped, it meant so much to me at that time. So I know that when somebody feels that way towards all of us, you have to pay back.”

“I don’t answer every letter, but I answer mostly [the ones] from kids,” she continued. “I’m getting fan mail from 10-year-olds! If they leave me a phone number, I’ll call ’em.”

Burnett also revealed which comedians she fangirls over today.

“Oh my goodness, I’m such a good fan,” she said. “I want to talk about all the women, of course, the usual suspects — Amy [Poehler] and Tina [Fey] and Kristen Wiig … and Maya Rudolph, on and on.”

“When I got started, back in the covered wagon days, there was just Lucy [Lucille Ball]. But now, there’s a plethora of very funny talented women and I’m just so happy to see that.”

Aptly named the Carol Burnett Award, the new honor will celebrate the highest level of achievement in the medium. Burnett, who is a five-time Globe winner — more than anyone else in the television category — will accept the award at the live ceremony on Sunday night.

The 76th annual Golden Globes, hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, are being presented live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.