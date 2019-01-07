The Assassination of Gianni Versace Scores Golden Globe for Best Limited Series

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story is your winner for best limited series!

The entire cast, including Darren Criss, Edgar Ramírez, Penélope Cruz, Ricky Martin and director Ryan Murphy, took the stage to accept the award during Sunday night’s 76th annual Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Taking the mic, producer Brad Simpson thanked the fans and cast of the show as well as encouraging the audience to “practice love and empathy.”

He also spoke on Gianni Versace himself saying, “those forces are here with us” today.

Can’t get enough of the Globes? Check out our full Golden Globes coverage for the latest news, fashion and more.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace beat fellow nominees The Alienist, Escape to Dannemora, Sharp Objects and A Very English Scandal.

RELATED VIDEO: Golden Globes Glam! Find out How to Do This Awards-Worthy Makeup

Criss, who played designer Gianni Versace’s murderer Andrew Cunanan, won a Golden Globe for best actor. Cruz was nominated for best supporting actress for her role as Donatella Versace, and Ramírez scored a nod for his role as Gianni.

“I had a friend tell me when I got the part, ‘You’re playing the gay boogeyman,'” Criss, 31, previously told PEOPLE. “I was like, ‘Excuse me?’ He was like, ‘When he was on the run, we would all spook each other [by saying] Andrew Cunanan is going to come get you.’ The things that are said about him in the show aren’t crazy.”

When it came to playing Cunanan, Criss wanted to make sure he was portraying all of the complex aspects of his character, which included everything from killing in cold blood to singing Laura Branigan’s “Gloria” at the top of his lungs in his car.

RELATED: The Kominsky Method Surprises with Best Television Comedy Win at 2019 Golden Globes

“Human beings are so complex,” he said. “We are capable of so many different emotions and the reasons behind those emotions. I’m not asking people to empathize or pardon anything that Andrew has done, but I do like people unconsciously figuring out how much they can relate to this person whether how little or how much.”

The 76th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, are airing live on NBC.