Patricia Arquette Drops F-Bomb During Golden Globes Speech and Apologizes: It Was 'Unplanned'

Patricia Arquette just dropped an f-bomb at the 2019 Golden Globes.

Arquette, 50, won the award for best actress in a limited series or TV movie for Escape At Dannemora Sunday evening at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California.

While talking about her character Tilly Mitchell, Arquette explained she was given multiple sets of false teeth to portray her role.

“How many f—– up teeth does a person need? I was born with f—– up teeth!” Arquette joked.

She later apologized for her language in a press room. “I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry, I know! You can’t take it back, can you? I didn’t plan that. It was an unplanned f-bomb… this is a very elegant occasion. Dental dramas are true. Trust me.”

The rest of her onstage speech was less graphic, however.

“I want to thank my fellow nominees. All of your work is incredible,” Arquette said after raving over presenter Ben Stiller.

She also thanked Stiller, 53, the show’s director, as a “dream come true for actors.”

Arquette later praised her hair and makeup team, co-star Benicio Del Toro as well as the real prisoners she learned from for the show.

Arquette beat out fellow nominees Amy Adams (Sharp Objects), Connie Britton (Dirty John), Laura Dern (The Tale) and Regina King (Seven Seconds).

Arquette previously won a Golden Globe Award in 2015 for Boyhood. She was also nominated for Medium in 2008, 2007 and 2006.

The 76th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, are airing live on NBC.