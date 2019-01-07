Golden Globes: Patricia Clarkson Says Sharp Objects Director 'Demanded Everything of Me But Sex'

Patricia Clarkson is a Golden Globe Award winner!

She took home the statue for best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television at the 2019 soirée.

Clarkson beat out fellow nominees Alex Borstein of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Penélope Cruz of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Thandie Newton of Westworld and Yvonne Strahovski of The Handmaid’s Tale.

“Hot damn,” Clarkson said in her acceptance speech at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday. “It’s a privilege to be here tonight.”

She also expressed her gratitude for her costar Amy Adams, who earned a nomination for her leading role on the HBO show as well, along with the show’s director Jean-Marc Vallée.

“You demanded everything of me except sex, which is exactly how it should be in our interest,” Clarkson said of Vallée while accepting the honor.

After also thanking her other costars and friends, Clarkson — who plays a mother of two suffering from Munchausen syndrome by proxy — dedicated the awards to her parents.

“This really is for my extraordinary mother and father,” the 59-year-old concluded. “And I share this with you mom and dad, in New Orleans. Cheers!”

This was Clarkson’s second nomination and first win.

Last year, the award went to Nicole Kidman for her portrayal of Celeste Wright in HBO’s Big Little Lies.

The 76th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, are airing live on NBC.