Richard Madden won best actor in a TV drama at Sunday’s 2019 Golden Globes for his role in Bodyguard. The BBC’s six-part thriller arrived on Netflix in the United States in October. The former Game of Thrones actor looked shocked by his win as he made his way to the stage.

“I didn’t see this coming at all,” a nervous-looking Madden, 32, said as he thanked the Bodyguard cast and crew and creative team. “Most importantly to my friends and my family, Mom and Dad who flew all the way from Scotland. Wouldn’t be here without you.”

Madden beat out fellow nominees Jason Bateman (Ozark), Stephan James (Homecoming), Billy Porter (Pose) and Matthew Rhys (The Americans) for the honor.

The series follows the Scottish actor as a bodyguard and war veteran who’s appointed to protect the U.K.’s controversial home secretary as she aims to implement a surveillance state amidst the state’s ongoing terrorist attacks. Bodyguard debuted on the BBC in August to record-breaking numbers, hit Netflix on Oct. 24 and the almost immediately received critical acclaim.

“I didn’t expect or even think about it, it wasn’t on my radar that this would even happen,” the Game of Thrones alum told PEOPLE in November of his first Golden Globe nomination. “A bit of shock.”

Of the show getting nominated for best TV drama, he added on Instagram, “So thrilled for and proud of the whole Bodyguard team. Well done!!”

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.