Darren Criss Gives Loving Shout-Out to His Fiancée as He Wins 2019 Golden Globe Award

Darren Criss has won the award for best actor in a limited series or TV movie at the 2019 Golden Globes.

Taron Egerton and Amber Heard presented the award to Criss for his role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

“I’d like to thank my teachers, who are watching at home. That includes all of my fellow nominees,” Criss said upon accepting his award Sunday evening. “Mom, I know you’re watching this … I love you dearly. I dedicate this to you.”

He also gave his fiancée Mia Swier a sweet shout-out.

“Mia, for your undying love and patience,” he said, thanking her.

Criss beat out fellow nominees Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso), Daniel Brühl (The Alienist), Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose) and Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal).

Annually, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association awards the best films and TV shows of the year at the glittery event, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

The 76th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, are airing live on NBC.