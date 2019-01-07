Ben Whishaw Dedicates Golden Globes Win to a 'True Queer Hero and Icon'

Ben Whishaw won the 2019 Golden Globe Award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture for A Very English Scandal.

“Wow, thank you so much, Hollywood Foreign Press,” Whishaw, 38, said. “I want to thank [director] Stephen Frears. What a legend. Thank you. I want to thank the BBC for continuing to make idiosyncratic and powerful work and for employing me again and again, thank you.”

Whishaw went on to thank his costar Hugh Grant, saying, “I have to thank Hugh Grant above all, for such an exquisite performance. It was amazing to watch you do that.”

The British actor portrays Norman Josiffe, otherwise known as Norman Scott, a former stable hand and model who claimed to have had an affair with British politician Jeremy Thorpe and that Thorpe had planned to kill him. The claims ruined Thorpe’s political career.

“There’s one person I really, really want to dedicate this award to and it’s the man I had the privilege to portray in this show, Norman Scott, who took on the establishment with courage and defiance that I find completely inspiring,” Whishaw said. “He is a true queer hero and icon.”

Whishaw won in a mixed category of veterans and new faces, including Alan Arkin for The Kominsky Method, Kieran Culkin for Succession, Edgar Ramírez for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, and Henry Winkler for Barry.

Winkler won in a similar category at the Emmy awards in September, while Whishaw also stars in best motion picture, musical or comedy, nominee Mary Poppins Returns.

This is Whishaw’s first Globes nomination and win.

The 76th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, are airing live on NBC.