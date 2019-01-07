Alison Brie has “nothing but love” for friend and fellow actress Chrissy Metz.

Just hours after the This Is Us star was recorded calling Brie what sounds like, “She’s such a bitch,” during a Golden Globe Awards red carpet interview on Facebook’s pre-show on Sunday, the GLOW actress, 36, shared a photo of herself and Metz, 38, on her Instagram Story.

Brie wrote, “Nothing but love for @chrissymetz!! Rumors can’t keep us down!”

Metz denied making the comment during PEOPLE’s live telecast saying, “I’m so distraught and upset.”

“I don’t speak about anyone like that I don’t speak like that. I love Alison, I follow her,” Metz shared. “When I was walking up they said, ‘Do you know Alison,’ and I said, ‘Oh boy, do I.’ I love her.”

Alison Brie/Instagram

In a statement, a rep for Metz also said: “Chrissy never said that. She would never say that about anybody. She’s a huge fan and friend of Alison Brie.”

Metz also clarified the incident on Twitter.

It’s terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated! I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart. https://t.co/IdeN2x2j9q — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) January 7, 2019

“It’s terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated!” she wrote. “I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart.”

Alison Brie, Chrissy Metz

However, inside the soirée, Brie, who received her first-ever Globes nomination for best actress in a musical or comedy, spoke with Vanity Fair reporter Nicole Sperling, responding to Metz’s supposed comment: “But why? I know her. I saw her on the carpet and I told her how beautiful she looked.”

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.